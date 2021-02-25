Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.39 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $33.39 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,763,139 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

