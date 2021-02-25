Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUMU opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

