QunQun (QUN) Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $190,218.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

