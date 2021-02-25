Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49. 8,371,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,515,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

