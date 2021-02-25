R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 7.3%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 8,467,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 1,759,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.