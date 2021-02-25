R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO Sells $293,640.27 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 1,200,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,423. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 318.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,599 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $2,106,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

