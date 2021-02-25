R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO Sells $859,800.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 318.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

A number of research firms have commented on RCM. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $39,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

