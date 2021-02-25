Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

