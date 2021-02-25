Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

RDN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

