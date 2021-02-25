RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 202,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $969.21 million, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

