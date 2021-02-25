Raise Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $51,105.67 and $243.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

