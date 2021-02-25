Ralph Struzziero Sells 5,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Ralph Struzziero sold 294 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

