Ramaco Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on METC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

