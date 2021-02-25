Ramaco Resources’ (METC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

