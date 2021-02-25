RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $927,053.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00499388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00082305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00476768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072609 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,185,827 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

