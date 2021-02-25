Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Range Resources worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.