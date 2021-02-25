Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

