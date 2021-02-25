Rapidz Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $13,794.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00702788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003525 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

