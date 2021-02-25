Rarible One Day Volume Reaches $5.34 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $14.40 or 0.00029433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $12.32 million and $5.34 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

