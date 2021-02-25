Rational Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

