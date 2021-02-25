Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $53,383.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00492084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00066982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00081845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00482236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00071485 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,415,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

