Raymond James Analysts Give Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) a C$32.00 Price Target

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has been given a C$32.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

TSE H traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.95. 835,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,060. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

