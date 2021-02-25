Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SILV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

