Raymond James Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

