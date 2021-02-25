Raymond James Boosts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $225.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $16.79 on Thursday, hitting $190.51. 156,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heska by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

