Raymond James Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $17.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,959. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

