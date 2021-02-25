Raymond James Increases KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $21.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KREF. Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 45,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $21.48.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,484 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

