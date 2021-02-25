Raymond James Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $32.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

