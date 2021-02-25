Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of RJF opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $584,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,882 shares of company stock worth $27,343,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

