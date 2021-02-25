Raymond James Raises Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC set a C$8.50 price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.80. The company had a trading volume of 550,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$789.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

