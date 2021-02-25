Raymond James Raises Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $50.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

