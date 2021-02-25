Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

RVLV opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

