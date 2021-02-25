Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 price objective on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$5.25.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

