Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

RYAM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 772,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.