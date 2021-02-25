Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 10.7%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04. 775,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 544,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

The company has a market cap of $509.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

