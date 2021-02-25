Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $73.32. 9,479,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 7,683,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.