Razor Network Trading Down 11.8% This Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,617 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Razor Network Coin Trading

