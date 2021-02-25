RBG (LON:RBGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.30

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.82 ($1.21), with a volume of 192482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The firm has a market cap of £79.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from RBG’s previous dividend of $1.00. RBG’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

