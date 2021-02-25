RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $59.28

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $66.25. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of -97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

