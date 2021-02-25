Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.63

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.63 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 713548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £764.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.11.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

