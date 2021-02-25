ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Tony Faure Purchases 56,500 Shares

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Tony Faure bought 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$104,525.00 ($74,660.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81.

ReadyTech Company Profile

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

