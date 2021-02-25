Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.25

Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.30 ($0.44). Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 219,248 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

