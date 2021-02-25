RealTract Reaches One Day Volume of $1,965.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $501,082.43 and approximately $1,965.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 107.3% against the dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

