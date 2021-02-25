Realty Advisors Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 274,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,328. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.