Rebased Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $100,385.98 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

