Rebecca M. Henderson Sells 3,046 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDXX stock traded down $14.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $518.28. 408,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,370. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

