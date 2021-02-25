Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC):

2/24/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

2/22/2021 – Capital Southwest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

2/16/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/5/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

2/3/2021 – Capital Southwest had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Capital Southwest had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $432.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Capital Southwest Co alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.