Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JOST Werke (JST)

2/24/2021 – JOST Werke was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – JOST Werke was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – JOST Werke was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – JOST Werke was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – JOST Werke was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JST traded up €3.25 ($3.82) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €49.75 ($58.53). 45,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.28 million and a P/E ratio of 168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.19. JOST Werke AG has a 52-week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52-week high of €48.70 ($57.29).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

