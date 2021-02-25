Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):

2/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/8/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/5/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.