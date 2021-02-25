Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €94.40 ($111.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Puma was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €94.40 ($111.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Puma was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Puma was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Puma was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Puma was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

PUM traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €85.36 ($100.42). 707,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.83. Puma Se has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.